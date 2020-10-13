EndSARS protesters block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Motorists At Standstill

Listen to article

Massive gridlock has built up on the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as #EndSARS protesters blocked the expressway.

The protesters, in their thousands, moved to the expressway on Tuesday evening and blocked the Secretariat and Magodo side of the expressway.

Motorists inward and outward Berger cannot move as total standstill is being experienced.

The protesters are sing and chanting anti-SARS songs. Some of them sat on the expressway and dared anyone to attack them.

The protest is taking new dimension despite the Inspector General of Police announcing disbandment of SARS on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also addressed the protesters through a recorded video, assuring them that far reaching reforms would be implemented to overhaul the police force.

Also, their five-point demand has also been approved by Buhari.