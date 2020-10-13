Gov. Zulum Approves 776 Teachers For Borno State Secondary Schools. To Resume Work 1st Nov 2020

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 776 teachers for Borno State Secondary Schools who are to resume work on November 1st 2020, less than three weeks from now.

The Governor made this known after a meeting with the officials of the State ministries of Higher Education, Education and Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BOSUBEB).

Prof. Zulum also said that immediately after the completion of the verification exercise, similar approval will be granted to the State Universal Education Board to recruit more qualified primary school teachers.

The Governor further said that the state executive council has resolved to extend retirement age for teachers of the State tertiary institutions. He said a bill was already sent to the state assembly to that effect.

Governor Zulum also directed the state ministry of education and the state Universal Basic Education Board to recruit some qualified retired teachers, particularly science teachers on ad hoc basis. This, the Governor said is to bridge the gap of the existing shortage of science teachers across the state.

The Commissioners of the two ministeries, Executive Chairman of BOSUBEB, permanent secretaries and other top officials of other agencies in the education sector attended the meeting.