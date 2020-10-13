ENDSARS Protest: Port Harcourt Protesters Defile Gov. Wike's Order

Listen to article

Residents Port Harcourt in Rivers State, have made mockery of their governor’s order, not to engage in any form of protest today in the state.

Youths have already started converging at their different meeting points, to kick start their planned protest against the #ENDSARS movement.

Also BBNaija star Tacha is one of the citizens set to lead a peaceful protest today, in the South South region.

In a statement Monday night, by Paulinus Nsirim, information commissioner, Governor of Rivers Nyesom Wike announced that his government has banned all forms of protests throughout the State.

“Therefore all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book”.