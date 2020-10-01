Ebonyi Govt embarks on construction of 3 Housing Estate; inaugurates over 1000 Technical Assistants.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government said it has proposed three housing estate for the displaced Izzi people at Ochudo Centenary city, new government house, Abakaliki.

Governor David Umahi made this known in a state wide broadcast and inauguration of over 1000 Special Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants to the governor at governor's office, Abakaliki.

Chief Umahi announced that there will be another three housing estate for three communities in Ezillo which was ravaged by communal crisis.

He also said that for the people displaced by the construction of the International airport in Ezza North and Ezza South local government areas, the state has proposed housing units to enable them cushion the effect of the displacement.

Umahi also said that the state government has approved allocation of land for housing development, stressing that the state would allocate land to those who can build as long as they apply.

"State government has proposed three housing estate for the displaced people of Izzi at the Centenary city. They have supported us so much. That is why I say that every traditional ruler in Izzi land will have a plot of land in the Centenary city.

" we have also proposed three housing estates for three communities in Ezillo. For our people at the the airport, we propose housing units ", the governor said.

He explained that the development of a park at the Akanu Ibiam junction was to ensure that all those hawking around the area are deployed to the park where they would carry out their economic activities without hitches.

On business opportunities in the state, Umahi pointed out that there are several agricultural programmes ranging from CBN five - star, USAID and the host of others.

He said that henceforth, the Special assistant to the governor on Small Medium Enterprise will become a focal person in USAID and should manage the fund appropriated to the agency.

The Governor added that only six States were selected in the federation and Ebonyi was among them and that he is really interested in the programme.

He urged the citizens of the state to take advantage of the empowerment programmes and forget the idea that he would share money to people who did not want to work.

The highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of over 1000 Special Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants to the governor.