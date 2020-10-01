Sylva Receives Minister Of The Year Award (photos)

Listen to article

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Timipre Sylva has been awarded Niger Delta Most Outstanding Minister of the Year by the Board of Directors of the Gbaramatu Voice Newspaper.

While presenting the award on behalf of Gbaramatu Voice Board of Governors, the deputy governor of Delta State His Excellency Kingsley Otuaro noted Sylva's efforts towards improving the economy and peace of the Niger Delta region over the years.

Sylva, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Julius Bokoru described the Gbaramatu Voice as a new frontier of a genuine, legitimate Ijaw course.

The award was given at the conference centre of The Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, and the ceremony adhered strictly to the Covid 19 protocols

Receiving the award, Sylva said ‘I am very honored to be here at this very grande 5th anniversary of this promising newspaper'

‘I thank the publisher, Mr Jacob Abai and his management team for the good work they have been doing these last five years. They have shown commitment to the fight for a greater Ijaw nation and a greater Niger Delta region'

'They have also, largely, been free from political inclinations and we will always support them as long as they remain on the humanitarian course that has endeared them to so many people across the nation'

'A good product always has a ready market and I urge the handlers of this paper to remain true and just to continue this really fine run'

‘I am humbled by this recognition. There are some emotions attached to this because, clearly, it is homecoming for me. This will certainly spur me to do more and continue in that quality your dear paper has seen in me'

‘The Gbaramatu Voice Newspaper has a bold trajectory and I am optimistic it will live up to that'.

Hon. Bokoru who stood in for the Minister was accompanied by Barr. Mrs Oyanbo Owei, Technical Assistant to the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on Niger Delta/Unions and other Chieftains of the All Progressive Congress.