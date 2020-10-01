General Court Martial Dismisses, Sentenced a Soldier to 5 Years Imprisonment For Defiling, Assaulting 13 Year Old Girl

Listen to article

The General Court Martial 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri has sentenced one Corporal Aliyu Yakubu to 5 years imprisonment for defiling and assaulting a 13 years old teenager, Inna Fatima Modu of Gomari ward of Bama town in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state, on 1st July 2018.

The accused person Corporal Aliyu Yakubu who had spent 11 years in the Nigerian Army service was also dismissed from service after being arraigned before the 7 Division NA General Court Martial on 13 July , 2020 for two count charge of defiliment and assault .

The accused, Corporal Aliyu Yakubu was said to have on 1st July, 2018 in the early morning seen a 13 year old Inna Modu who was coming back from her sister's house and dragged her to an uncompleted building near Bama Prison Yard where he beat her and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

While she was shouting, he removed her veil (Hijab) and cover her mouth with it, smashed her head to the wall and hit her head with broken cement blocks untill she became unconscious.

While delivering his judgement at the Officers' Mess of Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Wednesday, the President of the court, Brigadier General, Arikpo Ekubi said ," this General Court Martial hereby sentence you, Corporal Aliyu Yakubu with service Ba)2009/63/263 as follows: Courn 1;, 5 years imprisonment, Count 2 dismissal from service .

"This sentence is subject to confirmation of higher military authority. This case is hereby closed.

" This court has found your action as betrayal of the trust and confidence entrusted on you by the Nigerian Army to ensure dignity and respect of those you are employed to protect by defiling and assaulting her. Your action is capable of denting the image of Nigerian Army, Ekubi said .

Earlier in his summary at the court, the Judge Advocate, Captain Aminu Mairuwa said ," Corporal Aliyu Yakubu with service NA)2009/63/263 was arraigned before this honourable Court on 13 July 2019 for defiling and assaulting a 13 year old girl of Gomari area of Bama town on 1st July 2018".

" The accused denied the two court charges arguing that on the said date he was in Maiduguri on a referral treatment to the Army Hospital Maidugur and that he was referred on 30th June 2018 as he went to the motor park to travel and wait for a vehicle.

" But could not get a vehicle and had to wait for the next day to travel out and was able to see a doctor on 2nd July, 3018, After examination and cross examination by both defense counsel led by Barrister Babagana Zanna and prosecuting counsel, Captain Fatume Ebenezer Epele (7 Div) , he was found guilty of the charges", he said.

The defense counsel, Barrister Babagana Zanna while pleading with the court asked the court to consider the 11 year service to the Army, his family background and as first offender to temper justice with mercy.

He said, "right from the beginning of trail, my client denied the two charges. We are going to appeal the case'."