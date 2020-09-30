Union Of Democratic Forces (udf) Salutes Gov. Gboyega Oyetola At 66

Listen to article

The Union of Democratic Forces in Osun State has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The group described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a “visionary leader” who has been blessed with the qualities of an exemplary democrat and a quintessential statesman.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Coordinator of the group, Wole Adedoyin praised Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s continued dedication to the unity and well-being of the citizens of Osun state.

The Statement quoted the group as saying: “It is with profound joy that we write on behalf of UDF, to express our very warm felicitations to you and to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 66 years of a life of forthrightness and outstanding patriotism with which He has blessed you.”

While wishing Governor Gboyega Oyetola a memorable birthday, the group also prayed that God in His infinite mercy will continue to imbue the Governor with the courage and strength to serve his Fatherland.

The group finally prayed Almighty God to continue to bless Governor Gboyega Oyetola with good health and long life.