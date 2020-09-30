NAN Commends Obiano's Aide for Patriotic Act

Listen to article

The management of the News agency of Nigeria, NAN, has presented a letter of commendation to the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State, Mr Emeka Ozumba for helping to foil a robbery attack on its office in Awka on September 24,2020.

Senior Editor, Mr Francis Onyeukwu who presented the letter on behalf of the MD/CEO of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, thanked Ozumba for responding promptly to the distress call of the Agency.

He said that Mr Ozumba's act of patriotism helped to mobilize security agents to foil the robbery attack on the Agency's office.

"Mr Ozumba undertook personal risk to drive to our office at about 2: 00 AM just to ensure that the Agency received the needed help", said Onyeukwu.

Mr.Emeka Ozumba (Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State)

"The Agency appreciates your bravery and patriotism hence this letter of commendation", he stated.

Mr Onyeukwu expressed the gratitude of the agency and its management to the Anambra state government under Gov Willie Obiano.

He said that the timely response of the security agents proved indeed that security of lives and property is the major policy thrust of the Obiano administration.

In his reaction, Mr Ozumba thanked the management of NAN for the letter of commendation.

(L-R): CPS, Mr James Eze, Snr Editor, News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Frank Onyeukwu and DCPS, Mr.Emeka Ozumba

He said that his action was in accordance with the commitment of the Obiano administration towards eradicating crime and ensuring the security of lives and property in Anambra state.

Ozumba commended the security agents for their swift action which frustrated the robbery attack.

He dedicated the special recognition to Gov Obiano and his wife, Dr Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano.