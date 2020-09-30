Independence Message To President Muhammadu Buhari And Nigerian Citizens.

In the last five months, about 100 Chadian soldiers and innocent people have been killed in deadly attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) around the Lake Chad region.

Niger: On Sunday August 9,2020, the Islamic State’s ‘province’ in the Sahel, known as Islamic State in Greater Sahara (ISGS), was suspected of killing six French NGO workers, their Nigerien guide, and one other Nigerien citizen. The victims were on safari near Niamey, Niger in a village where many experts take day trips to see the Sahel’s only remaining wild giraffes. The workers were captured and later summarily executed by gunshot, while one woman was found with her throat slit. Not only did these victims lose their lives, but any hopes for Niger’s tourism industry to revive after COVID-19 were also dashed.

Mozambique; Since, October 2017, 7OO civilian have been killed in attacks at times claimed by the Islamic State armed group or other militants who have joined a homegrown group called either Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama or Ansar al-Sunna (meaning ‘supporters of tradition’).

On Tuesday March 24, 2020, A terrorist organization in Mozambique, allegedly allied to ISIS, ransacked the strategic port city of Mocimboa da Praia, killed and injured dozens of soldiers and police officers.

The group is often called locally Al-Shabaab, but it has no practical connection to the Somali rebel organization. the ISIS-affiliated extremist group Ansar al-Sunna has spearheaded an insurgency in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado. The group now launches more than 20 attacks every month in an insurgency that covers nine major towns and districts along the Cabo Delgado coast.

“A terrorist attack on one country is an attack on humanity as a whole. All nations of the world must work together to Identify the perpetrators and bring them to Justice”.

. “Attacks can occur anywhere in the world, usually with little or no warning”.

“There are fears of more attacks?

The “Boko Haram, or Islamic states; (IS)”, terrorists of any kind should never be allowed to rest. Fatefully, as we are learning with COVID-19, containment alone is not a winning strategy against terrorists like ISIS, al-Qaeda, and its affiliates.

We the Muslims against terror wish to notify the Nigerian president Muhammad Buhari that; “Terrorism has become a global burden, there’s no miracle drug for stopping terrorism, “terrorism is like a serious disease, controllable but not curable”

The Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari should continue to pursue terrorists and fight terrorism like we are now fighting the coronavirus: relentlessly, creatively, and coherently.

We thank the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for joining forces with African leaders in tackling the challenges the region faces in the war against insecurity and terror in the region.

We Muslims against terror wish to notify the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian citizens that the “Islamic Boko Haram” who has been fighting to create an “Islamic caliphate” based in Nigeria since it began its insurgency a decade ago has been defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari but he is now fighting a “Political Boko Haram” in Nigeria.

The activities of these “Political Boko Haram” have ranked Nigeria the third terrorism most impacted country in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) in 2020.

Our advice to Nigeria nation is: The Nigeria nation should please know that; these “Political Boko Haram”are not fighting because of any religion. They just wage war against Nigeria, Christians, Muslims, Judaism and its democracy and that is why we urge people of the area to remain law abiding and support security agencies with useful information to help in restoring peace and stability in the area and come together to assist the security agencies; Army, DSS, Police, JTF to fight and end the Insurgents in Nigeria.

We all have to be together in this fight, as the promotion of international peace and security is our common responsibility. The freedoms have to be defended everywhere. For better or worse, the world has become a global village. What happens in one country reverberates all over. Let us join hands to make the world a better place for our children.

We the Muslims against terror are committed to helping the Nigerian government at all levels to bring peace in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world. Whatever we can do, as long as it is not against Islam.

We condemn and oppose all aggression on human life, freedom, and dignity anywhere in the world. As Muslims, we condemn terrorism and all its forms and manifestations.

We the Muslims against terror, intelligence security reported show that the North-West is bedevilled with resurgence of armed banditry, cattle rustling & kidnappings. North-East has since become” Boko Haram/ISWAP” enclave, while the North-Central is the breeding ground of conflict between farmers/herders, ethic militias and rampaging Fulani gun men. Other regions across the country has its own share of insecurity, though on a different scale and proportion.

The movement of herdsmen and subsequent clashes with farmers and host communities in recent times has heightened insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North Central region and by extension in other parts of the country.

The mass killings of innocent people and destruction of properties by “armed bandits, Gunmen, armedHeadsman,” should not be allowed to inflict such pain and then have their actions be allowed to divide their victims along religious and ethnic lines.

Furthermore, it is alleged that some of the “Fulani militiamen” migrated from other countries in west Africa to carry out the attack in Nigeria, due to a shared ethnicity that is present in several other countries across the sub-region.

The attacks carried out by “armed bandits, Gunmen, armed Headsman”, on some communities in the North and South have been another major insecurity challenge facing the country, these clashes are becoming as potentially dangerous as the Boko Haram insurgency in the north east Nigeria.

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari should tackle the activities of “armed Bandits, Gunmen, armedHeadsman”, which had led to loss of lives and properties in the country especially in the Northern part of Nigeria.

In the preceding weeks and months, we had witnessed horrific spate of violence perpetrated by “Armed bandits, Gunmen, Armed Headsman”, In terms of perpetrators of the violence, our report states that about 1,068 persons were killed by suspected armed bandits, 73 by armed herdsmen between January and August this year (2020), in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto states, etc. and “Nigeria Mourn”.

The recent attack of armed bandit was on Saturday 12 September, 2020 when gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have killed a 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services, Sadiq Abdullahi, who worked with the intelligence department of the service in Abuja, was kidnapped alongside his four-year-old son at his residence behind Federal Secretariat in Katsina metropolis.” He has been buried according to Islamic rights”.

On Thursday 17 September 2020, two police officers were killed when some 100 gunmen attacked and overran a police base in Nigeria's north-western Sokoto state. The gunmen, disguised in military uniforms, struck a police base in the Tangaza local government area around 1 a.m. local time. A divisional police officer and an inspector there were overpowered and killed, and their firearms confiscated. The suspects also abducted two women believed to be wives of prominent businessmen in the area. Also, two officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were Monday 14 September, 2020, confirmed dead and 10 others missing after gunmen attacked two buses conveying 26 officials in Nasarawa State.

“Terrifying attacks on rural communities in the north of Nigeria have been going on for years, the killings, during attacks by “armed bandits” or armed Headsman, and in clashes between herders and farming communities for access to land, have been recurrent for several years. “President Muhammadu Buhari government needed to do more to resolve and restore peace across the region”.

“The ongoing failure of security forces to take sufficient steps to protect villagers from these predictable attacks is utterly shameful,”.

The President Muhammadu Buhari government and the security agencies has failed under the reign of “Armed bandits, Gunmen, and Armed Headsman” this alone had shown government's failure to protect lives and properties as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria. We urge the Nigerian citizens to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times.’

We the Muslims against terror hope to get rid of “Armed bandits, Gunmen, Armed Headsman,” and other criminal elements of, ‘’Boko Haram or Islamic states in Nigeria”, but there are a lot of sabotage in the fight against insecurity which has contributed to the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari government to defeat it.

It is necessary for the President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to apprehend the true perpetrators of these crimes;( armed bandits, Gunmen, and armed Headsman), as well as those who aid and abet them through incitement, financing, or other support of “Boko Haram” or Islamic State for West AfricaProvince (ISWAP) or Islamic state of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and affiliates to al-Qaeda terrorist organization in North-Eastern Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, etc. and the rest of the world.

We the Muslims against terror wish to advise those Nigerians, particularly some “Northern politicians” who are sponsoring these criminal activities even the “armed bandits, Gunmen, armed headsmen and “Boko Haram” or ISIS” in Northern part of Nigeria. We described as the enemies of Nigeria and of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make the ruling party look incompetent in order to take over in the next general election.

We the Muslims against terror, therefore recommended that the President Muhammadu Buharigovernment should declare war on “armed bandits, Gunmen, armed Headsmen,” and seek useful information from community leaders, state governors could support the fight against insecurity in the north and other parts.

The crimes, killing, dispossession carried out by the terrorists” Boko Haram or Islamic State for West Africa Province”, armed bandits, Gunmen, armed Headsman”,against civilians in Katsina, Borno, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna state, etc. in Nigeria, that have affected Christians, Muslims, in southern Kaduna, Borno, Katsina, and all other faiths and peoples in the northern Cameroon, Chad, Niger, north east Nigeria etc. and West Africa, violate the Quranic Teaching; “that Anyone who kills a human being – it shall be as though he has killed all of mankind, If any one saves a life, it shall be as though he has saved the lives of all mankind.” These provide proof that Islam forbids killing of the innocent people (Holy Quran 5:32).

Islam is the religion of Peace, love and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (God). The Holy Quran tells Muslims to “stand firmly for justice and against injustice”.

There actions” Boko Haram or Islamic, armed bandits, Gunmen, armed Headsman”, are to be denounced and are in no way representative of what Islam actually teaches! Also, the Quran states clearly, and remember we took your covenant (to this effect); Shed no blood amongst you nor turn out your own people from your homes; and this ye solemnly ratified, and to this ye can bear witness. After this it is ye, the same people, who slay among yourselves, and banish a party of you from their homes. Qur’an, 3:6415 Qur’an, 29:4616 Qur’an, 5:8217 Qur’an, 6:108.

“Islam is the complete and universal version of a primordial faith that was revealed many times before through prophets, including Noah, Abraham, Moses, and Jesus (PBUH). The Quran also states: ‘say, “We believe in God and the revelation given to us and to Abraham, Ismail, Isaac, Jacob, and their descendent and that given to Moses, and Jesus, and that given to (all) prophets from their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them and it is to Him that we surrender ourselves” (The Holy Quran 2:136).

Islam does not encourage nor preach violence, killing; Islam encourages peace and peaceful co-existence with other religions for as long as those religions wish Islam same; Islam also encourages kindness and justice to every body irrespective of their religion.

The failure or religious leaders to provide good examples as preached by their religion also has a serious and negative impact on inter-religion relation in Nigeria. When the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was in Makkah he was nicknamed “Al-Amin” (the trustworthy), by both Muslims and non-Muslims, because he was able to preach his religion more by his character than his words and this helped him secured more converts than through using force.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "Every faith has an innate character. The character of Islam is modesty." The Prophet also said: "Modesty does not come into anything without adorning it." Quran (2:208): O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Quran (6:108) And insult not those whom they (disbelievers) worship besides Allah, lest they insult Allah wrongfully without knowledge...

The beloved Prophet (SAW) said “You will not enter Paradise until you believe, and you will not believe until you love each other... spread the peace among each other"

Jami at-Tirmidhi 1854: "O Mankind, spread peace and feed people..."

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "Help your brother, whether he is an oppressor or he is oppressed." The people asked, "It is right to help him if he is oppressed, but how should we help him if he is an oppressor?" The Prophet replied: "By preventing him from oppressing others." Sahih Al-Bukhari

If our religious leaders (Muslims, Christians, Judaism etc.) in Nigeria and intellectuals could demonstrate the beauty of their religion to everybody within and outside their fold, it will go a long way to resolving this hostility.

In response to the interview message released by a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, on Tuesday Aug 11, 2020, that the insurgents Boko Haram were in the Southern part of the country and were plotting to start a civil war in Nigeria by 2022.

We Muslims against terror wish to advise Nigerian citizens that, the “Boko Haram or Islamic State” statement is a “political propaganda boost”. This was done because the Nigeria insurgency “Boko Haram” or Islamic State” needed a boost, at a time when they are facing a coalition of African States, “multinational joint task force” attacking and killing them in “operation total wipe-out” of the insurgents “Boko Haram” or Islamic State” in North-Eastern Nigeria.

We the Muslims against terror are working very hard to ensure the security situation in every part of Nigeria improves very soon. As part of our efforts, we will soon declare” operation scorpion 2” in South-south/East to assist Nigeria securities, (Army, DSS, Police etc.) to checkmate the movement of people and identify group members of “Boko Haram” or Islamic State” in the region.

