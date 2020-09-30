Yobe Governor Consoles Gov Zulum Over Baga Ambush attack (Photos)

Listen to article

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni was in Maiduguri on Tuesday to pay a solidarity visit to his colleague, the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum over attack on his convoy.

Recall that Gov. Zulum's convoy came under heavy gun attack along Monguno - Baga route on Friday 25th September, 2020 and on his way back on Sunday 27th September, 2020 where more than 10 security operatives lost their lives during the attack which was suspected to be carried by the Boko Haram /ISWAP.

Governor Buni also commended Pof. Babagana Umara Zulum for his commitment to his people and assure him of his support and the support of all Nigerians to what Zulum is doing to restore peace in the northeast.

"Your Excellency on behalf of myself and the good people of Yobe State, I am here to commiserate with you over the unfortunate incident of attack on your convoy which resulted in the death of our gallant security men."

"Your Excellency, we are with you in prayers, and we know your determination. Your determination to see to that you resettle our good people and at the same time we want to assure your excellency on behalf of all Nigerians, you have the support of all Nigerians and Allah will protect you."

"Your Excellency, in leadership there are trials. As a leader I believe one must be facing challenges from time to time as it is inevitable before you.

"But I know deep down in me that it cannot deter you nor distract you in seeing to it that you resettle our people back to their ancestral towns. Allah will help and Allah will see you through. One thing the insurgents cannot take away from you is the good will from the good people of Borno State and indeed Nigerians.

"As I speak now, I am sure that many Nigerians are thinking the same way I do. Casting our minds back to Borno being the epicenter of this insurgency and now we must give thanks to Allah for his mercy. I can remember at a point here in Maiduguri when it used to be daunting with bombs all over. I am sure the current situation will soon be history.

"At a point in time Kannem Borno empire was captured by Rabih for over seven years, but today nobody knows a single person to say that this is a progeny of Rabih. Insha Allah this one shall also be history.

"Your Excellency, i wish you Allah's guidance and protection and may Allah see you through, may you consolidate this determination with a resolve to continue doing the good work for the people of Borno State and indeed Nigerians." Gov. Buni said.

Making his remarks, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum extended his appreciation to Governor Buni for commiserating with him over the attack on his convoy.

Zulum recalled the relationship between Borno and Yobe States, describing that the two states are only divided by geographical maps. Borno Governor also assured that Borno/Yobe relationship shall be sustained at all cost.

"I assure you that Government of Borno State will give you all the necessary cooperation for you to succeed either at the state level or at the national level. As your capacity as the national Chairman of our great party we shall equally give you all the cooperation you need.

"Your visit today is very important to all of us, and I am delighted with all the words of wisdom, words of encouragement that will further boost our moral and our zeal in tackling the insurgency in the northeast." Zulum said.