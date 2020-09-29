President Buhari appoints Oni as National Pension Commission Chairman 

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Dr. Oyindasola Oluremi Oni (North Central) as Chairman of the National Pension Commission.

The request which was read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was dated 25th August, 2020.

Also for confirmation are: Aisha Dahir Umar (North East) as Director-General; Hannatu Hanney Musa Musawa (North West), Commissioner; Clement Oyedele Akintola (South West), Commissioner; Ayim C. Nyerere (South East), Commissioner; and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate (South South), Commissioner.

President Buhari in his letter addressed to the Senate President explained that the appointment of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 19(3) of the Pension Reform Act, 2014.

In a related development, the Senate in a separate letter, was requested to confirm the appointment of Barr. Emeka Nwankpa (South East) as Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Also for confirmation are: Babatunde Irukera as Executive Vice Chairman (North Central); Mrs. Yinka Osoba Apata, Executive Commissioner (South West); Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, Executive Commissioner (North East); Wakili Abdullahi Ahmed, Non-Executive Commissioner (North West); Ayang Francis Eyam, Non-Executive Commissioner (South South); Dr. Ben Nwoye, Non-Executive Commissioner (South East); and Chief Theophilus S. Oyebiyi, Non-Executive Commissioner (North Central).

The appointment of the nominees, according to Buhari, was in accordance with the provision of Section 5(1)(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020