The Return Of Idps And Gov. Zulum's Risk Taking!

I was scrolling on my Facebook page and later came across an article posted by the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, with the title "Zulum's Extreme Governance" advising the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, stressing that "this is not the first time the convoy of the governor was attacked. In July this year, the governor escaped death when Boko Haram terrorists attacked his convoy in Baga. In this latest attack, at least 8 policemen and 3 soldiers lost their lives — just to escort a governor! Nigeria can’t just afford to lose officers in the course of escorting VIPs not protecting the people". Jafar Jafar, stated

The way I comprehend the article seems like the Writer is lamenting on the effort the governor is making which he described as risk taking and not only for his live but the lives of his aides and the returnees.

Yes, of course, the governor is risking his life, but I also want to remind Mr. Jafar to understand that the situation of Baga is complicit and it also need urgent investigation by the federal government.

If you could recall, the military has earlier refuted an allegation on "soldiers fishing In Baga" describing it as baseless and unfounded. That was after the Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, had alleged sabotage following an attack on his convoy in Baga about last few months, accusing the military of involvement in illicit fishing and farming activities.

The question here is: Is the governor's allegation right or wrong? And if it is wrong, can we say that Baga should be inhabited by only soldiers and Boko Haram insurgents (at the bushes) without returning the IDPs? Can this yield a positive result?

If you could also recall, this was exactly what happened when people of both Gwoza and Bama were returned, they experienced many attacks in the process of their returns and after, today it has became history for them.

Let me clearly state that whether the governor is forcefully sending IDPs to return to their ancestral homes or not, Boko Haram will still attack whenever they want without considering humanity. Why the attacks? Can we also suspect that the insurgents also engaged in the farming and fishing activities in the fringe of Lake Chad and other shores?

Again, why is it that some months ago, a committee was inaugurated to resettle Baga town and since then, the committee has been travelling the same road with workers and equipments to restore all social amenities in Baga. Why has there not been any report showing they have been attacked even for once? Why attacking Gov. Zulum's convoy alone?

The truth is; it is high time for Federal Government to thoroughly investigate fishing activities in the region and this is because, it can not only be alleged of the military but the insurgents and as well. Fishing business in Baga and other parts of Borno State should be stopped for some time so that government will identify both the fisheries and the suppliers.

We should also need to consider the hardship the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are going through in their various camps in terms of livelihood and shelter. Can we also say that the governor is right in terms of his efforts in returning them to go and continue with their means of livelihood instead of relying on Government and other donor agencies?

Agreed that their return should be based on their decisions and informed by the persons concerned without coercion of any kind since they are citizens of this country and they are supposed to live like all other citizens - the right to liberty of movement and to choice of residence, and thus are entitled to choose whether they want to return to their place of origin, integrate locally where they were displaced, or resettle in another part of the country.

We also need to understand that experience shows that unless displacement has lasted for a very long period, majority of IDPs opt to return in post-conflict situations.

We also need to ensure the safety of returnees so that they must not suffer from attacks, harassment, intimidation and persecution or any other form of punitive action upon return to their home communities.

The return of Baga people can be an important signifier of peace and the end of conflict; their return can play an important part in validating the post-conflict and fish out the perpetrators; it can also help them to rebuild and revitalize local economies such as farming and fishing.

I mean the brave and patriotic Prof. Zulum must continue to stand firm in order to succeed in his pursuits. The returns of IDPs is the best solution ever.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani writes from Information Unit, University of Maiduguri