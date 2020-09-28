20 Communities in Ebonyi denounce FGM Practice.

Listen to article

Two local government areas of Ebonyi state made up of 20 communities have finally denounced the practice of Female Genital Mutilations, FGM.

The two local governments are Ivo and Ishielu which has fixed dates to do public declaration on the denouncement which are 31st and 24th October, 2020 for and Ishielu LGs respectively.

The LGAs during a consensus meetings with key stakeholders for FGM abandonment held at Ascension church hall Ntezi, Ishielu LGA and Isiaka, headquarters of Ivo local government council shared their experiences in convincing their people, they were optimistic that FGM abandonment will be realistic.

They pointed out that ignorance and low self esteem are part of the major factors that lure people into FGM practice .

One of the stakeholders from Nkaleha in Ishielu local government area, Mr Okechukwu Ali noted that ending FGM practices is realisable as they have been able to convince their people to do that.

He said," it was not an easy thing to convince them, while speaking with the people. I noticed that ignorance, low self esteem were factored into these practices. And this has also made many people to deny themselves of help that could have come their way".

Also, another stakeholder from the area, Mr Theophilous Nwafor said, " the problem we are having is that those in the village agreed that FGM practice is real, but about 60% of child bearing women in our place leaves outside the village.

" we want you people to organize sensitization programme in December period for our people,when they normally come home."

However, the Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Ebonyi state, Dr Emmanuel Abah, addressing the people told them the need for community enforcement mechanism.

He noted that with the support of United Nations Children's fund, Unicef to end FGM practices in the communities, they have been able to engage critical stakeholders on FGM abandonment, training of FGM community champions, sensitization of women during the annual women's home and abroad meeting, advocacy dialouge with Traditional rulers, Religious leaders, among others.