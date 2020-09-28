How Necessary Is War?

Listen to article

Wars are started by lies, bigotry, economic pursuits.

Have you heard that the world is into two divisions?

Human beings and Germans?

They have taken the worth of the world,

rolling tanks and guns in the streets once known for peace,

thinking that war is not a crime.

“First World War was a horror of gas, industrialized slaughter,

fear and appalling human suffering”. My choky history explains.

When you think of war no matter how necessary you think it is,

think of the malnourished children in the IDP camps

who're suffering from the torments of war

Not only have the dead seen the end of war,

many aren't getting through on the survival front

where the cries of the impoverished are heightening.

©️ ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE

Sep. 28 2020.