100 Youths Undergo Agric Training Under Sadts In Ebonyi

No fewer than 100 unemployed youths and women in Ebonyi state are currently undergoing three months training in Agriculture under the federal government Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme(SADTS).

Director General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasir Mohammed Argungu stated this at the weekend in Abakaliki during the orientation ceremony of the beneficiaries of the SADTS in the state.

Argungu who was represented by the state Coordinator of the NDE, Marcel Igboanude, explained that the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme(SADTS) of the federal government was one of the jobs creation schemes used in training unemployed youths in modern Agricultural production, processing and other Agribusiness activities to enhance food security, generate employment opportunities and reduce rural-urban migration in the country.

He noted that the scheme was particularly beneficial to Ebonyi state as one of the highest Agrarian states in the country.

He said the beneficiaries would be trained on crops production, fishery, poultry, piggery, apiculture, small ruminants production and Agro-services.

“it is pertinent to note that NDE has trained about 205,000 unemployed youths in various job creation programmes and schemes in Ebonyi state since inception in 1998. About 5,000 youths have also been resettled by the directorate to establish various business enterprises.

“At the end of the training period, the trainees are expected to form Agricultural cooperatives which will enable them to access necessary linkages and financial support to establish modern forms of food production and employment generation”, Argungu stated.