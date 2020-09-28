Nigeria's Place Among Israel's Lost Tribes

Listen to article

Israel is Not Only the Tribe of Judah

Although most people tend to think that the Jews are the nation of Israel, the truth is that the Jews (ie. from the tribe of Judah) are only one of twelve Israeli tribes. The other eleven tribes are: Revbn (commonly referred to as Reuben), Shmavn (ie. Shimon), Lvi (Levi), Zbvlvn (Zebulun), Yshshchr (Yisschar), Dn (Dan), Gd (Gad), Eshr (Asher), Nptli (Naphtali), Yvsp (Yosef), and Bnymyn (Binyamin).

If we count the members of these "lost" tribes, then the total number of Israeli's worldwide is at least 200 million people.

Israeli Tribes in Africa

The Igbo in Nigeria

They are the third largest ethnic group in Nigeria, at around 30 million people. Many of them are avid supporters of Zionism, and some of them have already started treating the Torah's commandments as something that must be kept, instead of only being talked about. The Israelis of Igbo are currently known to include members from the tribes of Dan, Naphtali, Gad, and Asher.

Approximately 15% of all Africans abducted to European and American slavery were Igbo, which makes them one of the ethnic groups to suffer the most from the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The slavery didn't stop in Egypt, but continued at the hands of Western Amaleki countries, who kidnapped, tortured, and enslaved Israelis from Africa. One of the most troubling aspects of this story is that Amaleki slave holders so thoroughly oppressed the Igbo Israelis that many of them were not able to pass down the tradition of their Israeli heritage to their descendants, which is why most African-Americans have no idea whether they are Igbo Israelis or not. Some of them have even joined the American army in order to find a way out of poverty, without knowing that by serving in Afghanistan, they are helping Amalek kill and oppress their fellow Israeli brothers. We can add this to the long list of horrible byproducts of slavery, in addition to the job discrimination, police harassment, discriminatory court proceedings, and media character assassination carried out against African-Americans on a daily basis.

The way to recover from American servitude is not that much different than the path of recovery from Egyptian servitude: it requires learning and keeping the Torah, and leaving the land in which you were enslaved, so that you will not be there when they invent a new excuse for subjugating their minorities.

Although there have been quite a few academic studies proving the Igbo's Israeli identity, the state of Israel currently refuses to formally recognize their Israeli identity because the state's leaders fear that a formal recognition of the Igbo's Israeliness would cause millions of Igbo's from Nigeria to move to Israel, in which case Israel would stop being a Western state and start being a more Israeli/Yashar-Eli state. Doing so could also lead to an end to the state of Israel's unholy alliance with the West, which is why the state's secular leaders prefer to betray their brothers.

The irony of this situation is that the grandparents of many Israeli Jews suffered from the same time of discrimination when British warships stopped them from coming to Israel. Yet they still choose to do the same thing to their brothers with the darker skin.

I have listed a few sources about the Igbo's Israeli identity in the article, "Better to Be a Nigger from Nigeria – A Letter".

The Lemba in Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa

They are a congregation of around seventy thousand people, who have kept certain commandments from the Torah, such as: kosher food, male circumcision, socially ostracizing those who choose to marry outside of the congregation (in order to prevent the congregation from assimilating into other cultures), sanctifying one day of the week for resting, and more.

They also have a tradition which says that they arrived to Africa by way of Yemen, after leaving Israel.

Most of them are currently Muslims or Christians, but genetic testing has shown that many of them carry the specific Y-chromosome associated with the Cohen family, who are supposed to be the spiritual leaders of Israel. This is in addition to other genetic findings.

The Rusape in Zimbabwe

There are certain resemblances between them and the Lebma, but with fewer proofs about their Israeli identity.

I will not outline these proofs here because I am trying to cover many different topics in this book, which is why I cannot expand on the full body of evidence for each lost tribe or even talk about all of the lost tribes. With that said, there is a great need for more research on this topic, and whoever decides to do so is doing a good thing.

Madagascar

Today, most of them are Christians, but they have a tradition which says that they are from the sons of Israel. One of their princes, Ndriana Rabarioelina, has publicly talked about his family's Israeli identity.

Three years ago, 120 of them formally converted to Orthodox Judaism, and there are many others who would like to do so. This is in addition to a small congregation within Madagascar who engage in animal sacrifices in a way that is similar to what is written in the Torah.

There are about 25 million people in Madagascar, but I have not seen any information specifying how many of them are from the Israeli tribes.

Cameroon

Eliyahu Avichail's book claims that there a few hundred thousand Israelis there who have kept some of the Torah's commandments, such as eating kosher food. His book claims that most of them converted to Christianity, but not all of them did so by choice.

The Huassa tribe traces its lineage to the Israeli tribe of Yissachar. The Bankon and Ba-Sa tribes also trace their heritage back to Israel, and the Ba-Sa's tribe's name even means "in transit" in Hebrew, which could be a reference to the fact that they wanted to view their stay in Africa as a temporary transit point, until returning to Israel.

Somalia

Eliyahu Avichail's book does not talk about the Somalis, but Isaiah's prophecy hints that those living on the Somali coast are form the tribe of Zebulun. Many of them are also fishermen, just like the tribe of Zebulun during the First Temple period.

Side Note on Somali pirates: Somali piracy began when foreign ships began taking advantage of the Somali navy's weakness to dump industrial waste on the Somali coast. In order to stop the ships from killing off their livelihood, armed fishermen began threatening the ships. Eventually, the completely understandable desire to guard their livelihood and the environment deteriorated into the very undesirable actions of Somali piracy.

Israeli Tribes in the Near East

The Pashtuns in Afghanistan

Here I am going to start bringing evidence to the fact that the Pashtuns in Afghanistan and Pakistan are from the lost tribes of Israel, who fell into exile when Asyria conquered the Kingdom of Israel a few thousand years ago. These Pashtuns are also the ones currently waging a war against American troops who invaded Afghanistan almost twenty years ago. They number around 50 million people.

Even though they are Muslim, many of them have a tradition that they are from the tribes of Israel, although I do not know how many of them will be willing to talk about this tradition publicly as long as the State of Israel continues to treat the United States as its best friend.

In this section of the book I quote extensively from Eliyahu Avichail's book, "The Tribes of Israel — the Lost and The Dispersed", because of his extensive field work in gathering evidence about the identities of Israel's lost tribes.

Before delving into Avichail's proofs, I would like to first mention a short movie that also speaks about the Pashtuns' Israeli identity, and even contains interviews with Taliban organizers and village elders who acknowledge their Israeli identity:

"Quest for the Lost Tribes – Part 1", directed by Simcha Jacobovici.

In minute 6:40 of the movie, Dr. Sayid Wahab, a local Pashtun judge, talks about how some of the Pashtuns in rural villages have a tradition of granting shelter to someone accused of murder, which is similar to the Torah commandment to provide cities of shelter to those accused of murder, until it can be determined if it was an accidental death or intentional homicide (Numbers 35, 11).

In minute 10:55, Abdullah Musakhel (ie. congregation of Musa/Moses) talks about how his grandfather would tell him that he is Israeli. The interview with Musakhel is especially interesting because he called himself a "Taliban organizer". The Taliban is normally regarded as a fanatical Muslim group, yet, Abdullah Musakhel, an organizer within that group, still found it necessary to speak on camera with an Israeli director (Simcha Jacobovici) about their shared Israeli heritage. With that said, the interview was conducted a few decades ago, before America invaded Afghanistan. I am not so sure if Musakhel or his children would be willing to talk about their Israeli heritage now, considering that the "State" of Israel still remains one of America's best friends in the Middle East.

In minute 11:40, Muhumad Ashrat, a village elder, says that his grandparents told him that the Jews are Pashtuns, just like the Pashtuns are Pashtuns (because both groups are part of the nation of Israel).

In addition to this movie and Avichail's book, there is also a Facebook group for Pashtuns and Jews who want to talk about their shared Israeli identity:

"The People of Israel's Jirga – Pashtuns and Jews" https://www.facebook.com/groups/1673613199574399

A Partial List of Proofs That the Pashtuns are Israeli