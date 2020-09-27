President Buhari Speaks On Attack Of Gov. Zulum's Aides

Listen to article

Words of consolation came on Saturday night from President Muhammadu Buhari to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on Friday's massacre of about 30 of his aides by the Boko Haram terrorists, that have mounted a decade-old bloody campaign in the state.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the attack as sabotage, but urged the governor not to relent in the task of returning those in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps back to their homes, which the terrorists wanted to prevent.

The statement, said: "President Muhammadu Buhari condemns ambush on entourage of Governor Umar Babagana Zulum of Borno State, which led to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.

"The President described the attack, on Maiduguri-Baga route, as an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

"President Buhari notes, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones.

"The President advises the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.

"President Buhari urges security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitise the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.

"The President commends the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.

"He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families."