Maritime Workers Union (MWUN) organizes Members To Join NLC Strike Tomorrow

The Maritime Workers Union (MWUN) has started mobilising its members at the port to ensure compliance with the strike called by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC recently announced its plans to embark on a nationwide strike to protest the hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

The industrial action is scheduled to start tomorrow September 28.

The union said the increase in the prices of petrol and electricity is “ill-timed and counterproductive”, as it came at a time when citizens are struggling to cope with the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Usually reliable sources in the Maritime Workers Union said the leadership had instructed all its branch, district and unit heads to ensure total compliance with the NLC directive.

“We are part and parcel of the NLC so we will comply fully with the directives. The seaports all over the country will be shut totally from Monday morning and our officers have been mobilized to ensure compliance. This is a fight for the wellbeing of Nigeria and Nigerians and there is no going back,” an official of MWUN, who did not want his identity disclosed because he was not authorized to speak on the matter said

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has warned workers in its employment not to join the planned strike by labour unions across the country.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement on Friday, said the Federal Government was in talks with the unions towards ensuring that all agitations by the workers are resolved.

She, however, added that the workers cannot embark on the industrial action because there is a court injunction restraining them from doing so.

“Sequel to the call by the labour unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, 28th September, 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the Labour Unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September, 2020, restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties,” she said.

In two separate rulings on Thursday and Friday, the National Industrial Court had restrained the labour unions from embarking on the strike.

In addition to the Maritime Workers Union (MWUN), other unions including the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), the Joint Action Front (JAF), Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), and aviation unions, among others, have declared their interest to join in the strike.