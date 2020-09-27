Governor Zulum, It’s One Attack Too Many

Listen to article

The fact is that Boko Haram are still prowling Borno and Yobe States at will and have not been decimated or technically defeated, as the federal government likes to put it. Don’t be deceived about it. Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Governor of Borno State, of all people should know that. They have continued to attack our military positions and have killed a lot of our gallant soldiers even though the casualties may be more on their own side. They have been persistent in their utopian quest for Islamic State, once in Nigeria, but now in West Africa. As ludicrous

Despite all that is going on in the epicenter of Boko Haram, which is Borno and Yobe States, Governor Zulum has continued to show bravery, traveling all around the local governments, even at the threats of imminent attacks to see his people, the common and vulnerable people to ensure governance reaches them. However, there is nothing wrong with being careful.

I don’t know if Governor Zulum has been drawn into deep into the Abuja interpretation of the Boko Haram crisis, that they have been decimated or technically defeated, which has become the slogan of the President, presidency, and Buhari supporters.

If a governor’s convoy can be attacked and 30 of the people on his entourage killed, about half of them policemen and members of the Nigerian army, then it is quite clear that all is not well as it is being painted in Abuja. Boko Haram, Islamic State for West Africa (ISWAP) or whatever they call themselves are still capable and are causing great damage to the Nigerian State, terrorizing our people, killing hundreds, and for that reason, Abuja should not be relaxing and having a party and telling the people stories.

Governor Zulum must now think of reducing this cowboy style of traveling around Borno. It’s not safe. This is not the first time his convoy have been attacked. With these casualties, it is clear that he should be mindful of the lives that are put in danger. Borno is not safe yet.

While I personally admire Governor Zulum’s courage, I think it is dangerous to be moving around Borno, even for a Governor, it is dangerous.

The Nigerian government should really seek help. We all saw what Chad Republic did to Boko Haram inside Nigeria. How did they do it? Nigeria should be talking to Chad and the neighboring state. If Chad can come all the way into Nigeria and do that to Boko Haram, then what are we not doing?

I think the politicians in Abuja are relaxing too much. The House of Representative members and senators are not putting enough pressure on the president and the whole executive members responsible for this war against terror to do more and do it differently. If Chad can do that to Boko Haram inside Nigeria’s soil, what then are we not doing right?

For Govenor Zulum, like I have said before, it’s time to be careful, the risk Is too much. The Governor may get enough protection from the people guarding him, but what about the people in his entourage?