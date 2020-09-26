Gov. Zulum Of Borno State Breaks Silence On Boko Haram Ambush Of His Convoy And Death Of 11 Persons

Listen to article

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has condemned the killing of eight policemen and three members of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area on Friday.

Zulum made the condemnation in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategies, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maiduguri on Saturday.

The governor said that his convoy and another conveying members of a Committee on Baga Reconstruction had safely passed the Maiduguri-Baga route on Thursday before the third convoy of security men was ambushed.

Zulum was in Baga from Thursday to Friday as part of the efforts to resettle the people back to their community after displacement by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to him, the visit to Baga was “aimed at cutting Boko Haram’s long use of the commercial town as main transit for undertaking major fishing trade and tax administration, from which the insurgents fund their murderous activities’’.

“Baga, Borno’s largest fishing community in the shores of the Lake Chad with waterways to neighbouring countries is considered strategic to Boko Haram’s operation,’’ the governor said.

Zulum was saddened by the carnage and shared the grief of families of the 11 priceless heroes “to whom Borno shall remain grateful for their commitment and sacrifices’’.

The governor prayed for the repose of their souls and urges all stakeholders to remain committed to the ongoing peace building efforts.