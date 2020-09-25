*When The Future Comes*
We are taught not to trust any future. I believe.
I see a trader sweeping dirt in the gutter. Not bathing eyelids.
The woman burns garbage beside the road. No worries.
Our clime has become a heap of wasted history,
blood crying from the soaked soil everyday,
once bright moon, stars, sun gloom, and
the future is not yet here.
I weep watching the striped woman on the video,
flogged, molested and shot into pieces by Bandits
sacking villages and towns under the blind glare of forces,
whom hunters are clamoured to be presented before.
Near the rivers are wastes that have become
the river banks we can see. I watch pollution
becoming an inescapable air we now breathe,
under scorching sun that never was.
Wildlife is crying for help under the lowered trees,
oil poisoned seas and degradation of the milieu, and
our restless desire is second to none, rushing in the recede.
Watch this conspiracy, and don't say you were not told
of the future coming with worries created under liabilities.
(c) ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE
Sep. 25 2020.