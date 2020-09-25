Another DSS Personnel Killed In Kalong Village, Plateau State

Listen to article

A Personnel of the Department of the State Security (DSS), Barrister Muktar Moddibo has been killed in an exchange of fire between security personnel and gun runners in Kalong village of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred during a joint operation of the Nigeria Military and the DSS in Kalong Village.

The security operatives including the DSS, stormed the village in search of the leader of a gun running group and other armed syndicates following intelligence reports of some gun dealers in the area. Moddibo was hit by a bullet during a gun battle with the syndicates.

The incident is coming amidst the on-going operation by the DSS to track down kidnappers, armed bandits, and gun runners terrorising different parts of the state.