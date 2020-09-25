Buhari’s Railroad to Nowhere

Listen to article

Stung that their lord and master exposed himself as a selfish, nepotistic, tribal chief masquerading hypocritically as a national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari’s image handlers have been doing damage control.

In doing so however apart from telling lies, they muddied the waters even further. Right from the minute the hapless Minister of Transportation ex-governor of Rivers State was sworn into office, he has been singing about extending the rail line from Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic.

And that is exactly what the rubber stamp Federal Executive Council authorized at the last meeting. Now the President’s image handlers want us to believe that the railroad is to terminate at the Nigeria-Republic of Niger border.

A quick glance at the West Africa map shows that Maradi indeed lies very close to the Niger Border, approximately 48 km away in fact from the Nigerian Border.

According to President Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu, and I take him at his word, “Nigeria isn’t building a rail line into Niger, but only to the designated Border point.”

In other words, until the Republic of Niger builds its roughly 48 km stretch from Maradi to the “designated border-point, what Nigeria is frantically going to build is basically a railroad to nowhere.

There is no indication whatsoever that Niger is approaching the matter with the same urgency as Nigeria which should ordinarily be the case since the Republic of Niger is landlocked.

The truth of the matter is that no air has been cleared by Buhari’s image makers.

Nigeria under Buhari’s stewardship is a heavily indebted nation. That notwithstanding even if we must borrow, it is imperative that we build (1) the Lagos-Warri-Port Harcourt -Calabar rail line as well as (2) the Calabar -Uyo-Aba -Onitsha (with spur to Enugu)-Benin City - Lagos rail line.

We ought to do these two rail lines with proven economic benefits first before we put a farthing on (3) Buhari's stupidly sentimental 'railroad to nowhere,' Kano – designated border-point’ rail line.

The first two rail lines, (1) and (2) will pay for themselves, giving job opportunities to thousands of Nigerians, as well as moving hard working industrious people with their goods back and forth.

Buhari's wretched (3) rail line will only move more Sahelian Fulani enslavers with their cows one way into Nigeria and run empty backwards to the Sahara desert from whence they came.

Self-less service has always been an alien concept to Muhammadu Buhari. It is always about what is in it for the Fulani people be they Nigerian or non-Nigerians.

Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, place the national interest first before Fulani interest, if you are truly the elected President of Nigeria.

Going by your behavior in office, I sincerely doubt if you are anything else besides the Armageddon President of Nigeria.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.