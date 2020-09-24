Sustaining The Fight Against Gender-based Violence Requires Commitment And Sacrifice - Mrs Obiano

Listen to article

The Wife of the governor of Anambra State, and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme), has stated that the fight against gender-based violence demands the commitment and sacrifice of all persons, from the government to the religious and the community leaders.

Mrs. Obiano made the call at the 2020 Mothers' Summit held on 25th September, 2020 at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square,

Mrs. Obiano who joined the annual Summit through the Zoom platform, told the gathering that God created all humans equal, thus the necessity to treat one another with dignity, and avoid actions that degrade the woman gender. She described the theme of the Summit: "Sustaining the Fight Against Gender-Based Violence" as very apt and timely.

"I thank all the speakers for their good advise on the issue of gender-based violence. I want our women to take the issue seriously and spread the message in our communities and also report any one who maltreats or molests another. That, I believe is one sure way of eradicating the menace from our society."

Mrs. Obiano reminded the women of the need to remain cautious of the coronavirus pandemic and never lose their guard, but continue to observe the Covid-19 Protocols as advised by the government and relevant health care givers. She commended the participating women and the organizers stressing the need to abstain from rumour mongering.

The Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Uchenna Okafor, represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon Pascal Agbodike, stressed the need for recognition of the pivotal role of women in development of the society. He commended the sacrifice of all mothers and urged them not to relinquish their distinguished status as vehicles of peace and progress in their communities.

In the same vein, member representing Nnewi at the Anambra State House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Gender and Children Affairs, Hon. Nonso Okafor, urged the women to sit up in their running of the home and training of children so as to raise a better society.

In his goodwill remarks at the gathering, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, advocated the strengthening of the law which protects women against battering, with stiff penalties for offenders. He called for campaign against gender-based violence in schools, churches and other public gatherings.

Prof. Soludo said he came in Solidarity to represent his wife and recalled that he often rely on women to execute difficult task with excellent results. He thanked Anambra women for being in the vanguard of nation building, stating that without the mothers there is no nation. He likened their role as builders of society to that of teachers.

Soludo commended Governor Obiano for the good security regime in Anambra, and his wife, Osodieme, for the work of her NGO in setting good example on how to empower women in various ways especially in assisting widows.

The Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, in her address, noted that sustaining the fight against gender-based violence starts with sensitization, punishment of offenders and sustained economic empowerment so as to help people make independent economic choices.

Earlier in an opening remark, the Anambra State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha, pointed to dangerous practices such as female genital mutilation, rape and domestic violence which have continued to thrive in the society, especially under the watch of parents and guardians, calling for a collective consciousness towards ending the scourge.

In keynote presentation, a guest speaker, Dr H.O.N Boash, whose lecture centred on the theme of the event "Sustaining the Fight Against Gender-based Violence", frowned at the poor record of reported cases of the gender-based prevalence because of the social stigma that the society attaches to them.

He called for the formation of an advocacy group that would help carry out the campaign at grassroots levels.

The high point of the event was a match past by women from twenty-one Local Government Areas. The dignitaries also inspected farm produce and distributed empowerment items like Oil milling machines etc.