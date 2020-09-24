TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

September 24, 2020 | General News

Gas tanker explosion in Lagos: Devastating Photos Of The Mishap

By The Nigeria Voice
Several people were on Thursday injured, properties burnt in Gas tanker explosion at Ajuwon Iju-ishaga road, Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, urging Lagosians to stay calm as the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency are currently at the scene of the explosion.

Many vehicles, X and Y Event Centre, and a Plank Market were also destroyed.





























