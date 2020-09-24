Ibom Power Gives N1million To Ikpa Ibekwe Youths

Listen to article

Ibom Power Company Limited has given N1million for skills acquisition and empowerment of selected youths in Ikpa Ibekwe, the immediate host community of Ibom power plant, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Managing Director of Ibom Power Company Limited, Engr. Meyen Etukudo who addressed a delegation of Ikpa Ibekwe Youths Association in the conference room of Ibom power said the initiative was in fulfilment of the company’s agreement with the youth leaders in Ikpa Ibekwe.

Earlier this year, the Youths of Ikpa Ibekwe barricaded the entrance of Ibom power plant in protest making certain demands including the appointment of an indigene from Ikpa Ibekwe into Ibom power’s management, skills acquisition and empowerment for Ikpa Ibekwe youths and reconnection of Ikpa Ibekwe to power supply by PHEDC.

The MD said Ikpa Ibekwe youth leaders proposed to Ibom power that the company should sponsor one person from each of the 10 villages in Ikpa Ibekwe for a micro skill training. He said the youth leaders returned to Ibom power's management with the report that the selected youths have completed their training and are ready to embark on businesses.

Engr. Etukudo said Ibom power gave the N1Million to Ikpa Ibekwe as a start-up capital to enable the youths embark on businesses in their areas of training.

The youth President of Ikpa Ibekwe, Mr. Friday Benjamin who received the N1million cheque on behalf of Ikpa Ibekwe youths expressed gratitude to the management of Ibom power for the gesture. He said the youths enrolled for the skills acquisition programme are eager and ready to start businesses in their areas of training.

Friday Benjamin said the criteria used to select the youths from each village in Ikpa Ibekwe was the perceived needs in the community. He said the perceived needs in Ikpa Ibekwe were computer literacy, auxiliary nurses, tailors and hairdressers. He stated that Ikpa Ibekwe would continue to dialogue with Ibom power on other issues concerning the community.

The youth President seized the opportunity to plead with the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to hasten the installation of the 30MVA transformer donated by the state government for the construction of the proposed Ikot Abasi substation.