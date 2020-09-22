Crescent University resumes, stresses Covid-19 protocols

Listen to article

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila has charged students and staff of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Nigeria to adhere strictly to all safety measures on campus following resumption of academic activities of the institution.

In a circular to all departments and units of the institution, Gbajabiamila stated that nobody should be allowed access to the campus without the use of face masks.

He warned that staff and students give adequate social distance in lecture rooms, administrative areas and halls of residence.

In compliance with the NCDC protocols, he stressed that the university had provided the following:

*Hand washing machines

*Hand sanitizers and soaps

*Thermometers

*Fumigation of the whole campus

*Staff training on Covid-19 protocols

*University clinic with qualified medical professionals

*Developed isolation centre

