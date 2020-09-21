The National Elections Commission (nec) Is An Epitome Of Fraud; Struggle Against Its Sinister Plans Or Perish, A Caveat To The Cpp And Other Stakeholders:

Listen to article

Cde Daniel TD Pongay writes.

Comrades and Compatriots, with unwavering gutsiness I induce with a compliment from the citadel of revolutionary consciousness. My advertence has been drawn to the shenanigans surrounding the National Elections Commission as it relates to the Voter's Roll Update( VRU) exercise. It's now time for all meaningful Liberians to stand up before it gets too late, our silence over the years has created a breeding ground for us to be oppressed by our oppressors.

It was Albert Einstein who said,” The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything ”.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is on the fringe of taking our country back to its darkest moments due to the influence of the CDC-led government in the current Voter's Roll Update exercise; such influence has created a fraudulent process with an intent of rigging the elections comes December.

I have noticed with shocking concern the wave of fraud, cheat and malpractices that have engulfed the Voter’s Roll Update (VRU ) exercise that is ongoing by the National Elections Commission ahead of the planned December 8, 2020 midterm special senatorial elections. It is disheartening to note that the National Elections Commission (NEC) has chosen to collide with the ruling CDC and has instituted a fraudulent voter's roll exercise with the sinister motive of stealing the elections.

This draconic action of the National Elections Commission(NEC) and the CDC- led government has the proclivity of undermining the Peace and Stability of our country. It is important that we retrospect on the crisis that our neighbors went through due to fraudulent elections. Nigeria (2007), Togo(2005), Guinea (2010), and Côte d'Ivoire( 2010-2011).

The National Elections Commission(NEC) needs a legal framework to ensures the integrity of the Voter's Roll Update(VRU) exercise, it's inconsequential to conduct an exercise where the trust of stakeholders is lacking. I expected the NEC as an integrity and independent institution to be transparent in the production and distribution of voters’ cards In order to mitigate the potential sources of conflict but it will interest you to note that the National Elections Commission has created a safe heaven for FRAUD.

I have seen multiple of Voters’ ID cards bearing the same identity, such action violates our electoral laws but is yet to be investigated by the National Elections Commission(NEC), in extension of my concerns, I have witnessed the trucking of people to various counties precisely Bomi county, the commercialization of our democracy is worrisome and it violates section 10.1a of the New Elections Law of Liberia. Voters Trucking is punishable by imprisonment but the National Elections Commission(NEC) seems to be recalcitrant to the many calls for justice. The refusal of the NEC to conduct a comprehensive investigation of these multiple concerns that have been raised by a cross-section of Liberians doubting the integrity of the process and the independence of the National Elections Commission(NEC) is a cleared manifestation that the National Elections Commission(NEC) is resolved to steal the elections in the favor of the degenerated CDC-led government.

This is a clarion call to the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and other independent candidates to be very vigilant considering the current spike of concerns in the integrity of the upcoming senatorial elections. It has been proven beyond an apex that the National Elections Commission ( NEC) lacks integrity of conducting elections comes December, in order to avoid Post-Elections Violence it is important that the CPP and other stakeholders call on the Supreme Court to put a prohibition on the current Voter's Roll Update ( VRU) exercise until sanity can be restored. I strongly believe that silence at this time speaks volumes of cowardice, robust action is needed before it gets too late. The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe, you have to make it fall.

STRUGGLE OR PERISH, THERE IS NO THIRD WAY!

Aluta Continua!