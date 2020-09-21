AHRC Celebrates the International Day of Peace:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the world community in observing and celebrating the International Day of Peace that falls on September 21 of every year.

The International Day of Peace was adopted by the United Nations resolution 36/37 on 1981. The nations of the world united to declare this day a day to advance the ideals of peace among all nations across the globe.

This year the International Day of Peace is observed amidst major challenges facing several countries. Anyone looking at the world will realize that we have a peace deficit. The dominant language is that of war, conflict and division resulting in millions of deaths and injured. We see massive destruction, displacement and refugees around the world.

The ongoing crises in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Libya Rohingya and Burma present evidence of elusive peace. So many people are deprived of the right to live in peace across the globe, especially in the Middle East region. That should not continue. War is not inevitable. Human beings have the agency to change their life and the lives of others for the better.

War is a man- made disaster and those who make war can also create peace. What is missing is political will and enough goodwill. We can all do better to create a global culture of peace.

AHRC calls upon all peace- loving people to work to make peace a reality for everyone. War is an unmitigated disaster and its primary victims have been women and children. Generations are lost or maimed. The world can do better. Every human life is precious.

"The right to life is the most important human right and war threatens that very basic right," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Our globe has many challenges such as hunger, illiteracy and climate change- to name a few," added Hamad. "War is a costly distraction from mobilizing all resources to fight the serious problems facing all of us- war is the problem and not the solution," concluded Hamad.