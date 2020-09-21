Listen to article

The calling of a person by a wooden gong is dependent on the feats he has attained in life.

Born into the family of Chief Ben Chukwumobi Ifediba (Omeokachie) & Lolo Elizabeth Amuche Ifediba from Umunuko Ukpor in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State in the year of the Lord 1970, the young Kevin attended Umuwaya Road Primary School, Umuahia. He proceeded to Immaculate Conception Seminary, Ahiaeke, Umuahia for his secondary school education. On completion of his secondary school, he secured an admission to study Mass Communication at Federal Polytechnic, Okoh, Anambra State where he obtained HND in Mass Communication.

Sir Kevin thereafter forayed into pharmaceuticals and coined the name of his business APAMS, which stands for Amuche Pharmaceuticals and Medical Services, a name that eventually became a national brand.

A visit to Dons Funeral Home, in the United States of America would revolutionize his passion for the funeral business and propelled his vision. Offering innovative services in the funeral industry became his compelling desire. Like every great venture, APAMS had its own teething problems and challenges. Sir Kevin had daunting challenges getting his staff to share in his vision of honouring the dead. Again, because of the nature of the business, he had a problem of perception. But with laser focus and unparalleled determination, he was able to overcome all that and emerged a trailblazer in the industry.

With only one panel beaten vehicle at inception, APAMS has grown in leaps and bounds, offering exotic funeral services with not just state of the art automobiles but with chariots and helicopters as well, while giving the dead a grand entry into the world beyond. Sir Kevin was right when he stated in an interview that he had no competition. APAMS simply defines the industry while others play catch up.

The company's profile of services executed reads like a litany of big names. The company has handled the burials of several creme of the society.

APAMS has become a one stop shop funeral home, offering twenty six different funeral services, ranging from the sales of high end caskets to even repatriation of corpses from anywhere in the world etc. The company that started with one man has grown with over 280 staff strength and 450 contract staff..

Sir Kevin is a staunch believer in human development. He has made it a cardinal principle to develop himself and this is shown through the numerous funeral services seminars, programmes and business development courses he has attended abroad. The results show in the unmatched successes his company records and the innovations he introduces in the business.

Sir Kevin believes in humanitarian causes and this is evident in his philanthropic gestures. His clientele are not just the high and mighty. Occasionally, he offers funeral services for free for the indigent. Furthermore, he has deepened his services to humanity through his membership of several organizations like Catholic Men's Organization CMO, Nnewi and Onitsha branch, Knight of St John International (KSJI), Ukpor Improvement Union etc.

He is also the Founder/Chairman of Anambra State Ambulance Owners/Funerals Association, People's Club of Nigeria and other several other clubs.

Because of his commitment to the causes of these reputable bodies, he has received numerous awards and special recognitions from several other organizations.

Sir Kevin Chukwumobi is happily married with children