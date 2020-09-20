2023 Election:Nigeria Youth Congress endorses Umahi for President.

Listen to article

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) domiciled under the office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youths and Student Affairs, has endorsed Chief David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi state for the Presidency during the 2023 general elections.

Mr Nasiru Adhama, the SSA to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, made the endorsement during the inauguration of the group’s state chapter saying that Umahi is the man the country needs to change its fortunes.

The SSA represented Mr Aminu Isyaku, said the congress inspected projects constructed by the governor across the state and were overwhelmed by the governor’s infrastructural strides and felt he should do same at the national level.

“During the tour of projects in the state yesterday, we got tired and at a point during the tour, we told the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Information and State Orientation, to tell the governor that he has suffered us.

He said that the group visited projects such as the modern rice mills across the state, the fertilizer plants, the ultra modern shopping mall which can never even be found in Abuja among others.

“With the realities on ground in Ebonyi state, Ebonyi will be chosen to represent the south east geo-political zone in the ‘soon to be launched’ Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme.

Adhama described the NYC as an emerging youth group aimed at driving a ‘new youth agenda’ for the country to ensure that the present legacies of our leaders are sustained.

National President of the congress Mr Blessing Akinsolotu, commended the state government for the reception, noting that the governor has awed the group with his infrastructural strides.

“We are propagating to the world that the Nigerian youths have the capacities to make Nigeria attain its set targets and Umahi is fit to do this with what we have seen on ground in Ebonyi.

He said that Ebonyi government is dominated by youths and that was what the youths were asking Umahi to do at the national level having realized that youths are the strengths of nations.

Dr Yakubu Shendam, Chairman Governing Board of the congress said that President Buhari has always supported youths to excel and that made him close to the governor of the state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala who represented the governor thanked the council for visiting the state and assured that the government is a youth friendly one with over 80 per cent of youths.

“Next time you are planning to visit the state, plan to stay about two weeks in the state to see the wonders of the governor as these works are domesticated in all the Local Government Areas of the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on State and Local Government Affairs, Chief Enekwachi Akpa pledged that the congress will be inaugurated in all the wards and councils of the state.