Open Letter To Our Dear Leader Ahmed Bola Tinubu

Listen to article

Our dear Leader,

In 2015 you led the removal of an incumbent Federal Government for the first time in Nigeria's political history.

Your contribution to Nigeria's democracy and Buhari's emergence as President in 2015 cannot be quantified.

Your knack for identifying hidden talents from all over Nigeria remains legendary.

Truth is, no politician dead or alive in the history of Nigeria has matched your achievement and contribution to the nation's democracy.

However, for many people within the party, truth also remains that your presidential ambition has weakened the APC.

After the 2015 electoral victory, a comprehensive plan of action was rolled out by some elements in your camp to do the following-

1. Stunt the growth of APC in the South-East and South-South and diminish the influence of party leaders in those geo-political zones

2. Go after any perceived threat to your 2023 presidential ambition.

1. Stunting growth of the party in South-East and South-South

In other to institutionalize the perceived South-East hatred for APC, all Federal Government Social investment program under the VP's office were deliberately handed over to non-APC Governors.

As of today, people in these areas are benefitting from Federal Government programmes with the impression that it is coming from APGA in Anambra and PDP in other states.

With your influence, weak and unpopular party members were deliberately picked as ministers in most states of the South-East.

According to the master-plan, no politician in the East with massive followership should be given any influential portfolio through which he or she might impact positively on the lives of their constituents.

All because of your presidential ambition, the 2019 election budget for the entire South-East was lower than that of every other state in Nigeria. According to your people, South-East is PDP and money cant be spent there.

But it was a deliberate ploy to make sure no tangible vote for APC comes from the zone. This achieved, the political leaders in the South-East wont have the moral justification to lay claim to the party's presidential ticket come 2023.

The launching of many laudable projects in the South-East were done without recourse to the party structure or members in these states. They were deliberately left out of the loop.

2. Going after perceived threats to your Presidential ambition.

With Adams leading the charge, these elements chased Bukola Saraki out of APC. They hung all manner of cases on his neck including armed robbery. Despite his numerous contributions to APC's victory, many of which I am personally aware of, he unwillingly left a party he labored so much for its electoral victory in 2015.

The same people went ahead and castrated APC and Abdulaziz Yari in Zamfara.

Your team went after all perceived threats in the South, to cripple any heavy weight that might oppose you come 2023.

They rendered Amaechi useless with their behind the scene support for Wike through Magnus Abeh.

From within, Godswill Akpabio was thoroughly embarrassed in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial elections.

Rochas Okorocha was ridiculed and made mockery of from within his own party. Every ammunition needed to shoot him down was provided from Lagos. Rochas should not return to the Senate, they said.

Even after he won, his certificate of return was not issued. The rest is now history.

In Abia North, all apparatus of government was deployed from within APC to stop Orji-Uzor Kalu from coming to the Senate. His case was already concluded. He cant smell the Senate. He proved everybody wrong and won resoundingly.

The rumour within the party is that he was sent to prison because of his perceived Presidential ambition, even though he never told anybody he would run.

In following the "master-plan", the same group went after Obaseki in Edo and Akeredolu in Ondo. According to your camp, if they win in 2020, they might run for President and challenge you in 2023. They will be running as incumbent Governors who have nothing to lose as they will retain their Governorship position even if they lose the Presidency. They are the most dangerous, so they must go. They should be replaced with first term Governors who will be more interested in running for a second term.

Truth is, all these treacherous activities geared towards your 2023 Presidential ambition are well documented and the feeling within the party is to pay you back with your own coin at the appropriate time.

Using your own play-book, Obaseki has just won in Edo with the aid of serving APC Governors. The party is once more, one state less.

The question now is, for how long shall we continue like this. For how long shall we continue handing over states to the opposition in elections they naturally do not stand a chance?

Come 2023, it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the next President of the fountey. Morally, the South-West should not be thinking of producing the next President of Nigeria when the South-Eastern part of the country is yet to produce neither the President nor Vice-President from 1999 till date.

Being the political colossus that you are, we expect you to rise above board and once again sacrifice your personal ambition for party unity and cohesion. It is time to get back to being the team player that made you who you are today.

It is time to work together and put our party back to winning ways.

Iyke Madu Writes from Abuja.