Edo 2020: Obaseki wins Governorship Election [See results]

Listen to article

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to announce Governor Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of Saturday’s Edo governorship election.

According to the results from 17 Local Government Areas confirmed by INEC so far, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate is leading with over 82,000 votes.

As it stands after results from 17 LGAs:

Ize-Iyamu/APC: 212,983

Obaseki/PDP: 295,296

As of the time of filing this report, there is only one local government area left to collate.

However, the total number of voters in Ovia South-West is 73,909.

This is lesser than the margin between Obaseki and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is his closest rival.