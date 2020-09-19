Police Recovers 14 Dead Bodies From Ebonyi River Tragic Bus Accident

Listen to article

The Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday confirmed the recovery of 14 dead bodies from the Ebonyi river.

The command, in a statement, signed by the Police public relations officer, DSP Loveth Odah in Abakaliki, said the victims were in a 608 coaster bus with Reg no. UKP 78 XA, which plunged into the Ebonyi river while returning from a burial of a pastor at Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of the State.

The statement reads in part: “An Update of the ugly incident that occurred at Ivo river in Ivo LGA of the State yesterday, among the five victims rescued is the driver of the said 608 coaster bus with Reg no. UKP 78 XA, Mr Nwaonu Chinedu a native of IKWO LGA of the State.

“He is responding to treatment alongside three others as one yet to be identified female victim was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor on arrival at Dennis Hospital Akaeke in the Area.

“The driver narrated that he conveyed 32 members of the Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria Enugu State branch to attend a burial ceremony at Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of the State.

“14 corpses have been recovered (7 female and 7 male) together with the 608 Vehicle. The corpses have been deposited at Martha Memorial hospital mortuary AFIKPO for preservation.

“The Executive Governor of Ebonyi State visited the scene of the incident with the Commissioner, Police Ebonyi State and described the incident as very unfortunate” the statement noted.