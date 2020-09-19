Lagos State Government Reopens Cinemas, Spas And Gyms

Listen to article

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has approved the resumption of cinemas, spas and gyms in Lagos State – six months after shutting them due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

He announced this during a briefing in Lagos on Saturday. Sanwo-Olu, however, noted that cinemas must keep strictly to 33% of their capacities.

“They must get the necessary certification from the Lagos State Safety Commission,” Sanwo-Olu added. Sanwo-Olu also noted that decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy will be made known in October.

He said: “next month, October, we will announce the decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy: night-clubs, bars, event centers, spas, public parks, and so on. For now, these will continue to remain closed, until fixed plans for reopening are announced in October 2020.”

The governor added that his administration was committed to continuing the maintenance of a fine balance between the safety of lives and the sustenance of livelihoods.

“We will continue to make adjustments as required, but the gradual resumption of social, educational and economic activity must never be taken as an excuse to let down our guard against the pandemic.

“Many of you will be aware of the situation in parts of the world, which are seeing a resurgence of infections, and rising possibilities of the kind of hard lockdowns we experienced a few months ago. Let me make it clear that if we do not continue to maintain our guard, and sustain the adherence to all required protocols and guidelines, we will find ourselves in a situation where fresh lockdowns are inevitable.

“The only way to avoid this is to continue to act responsibly: maintain the required levels of hygiene, through regular handwashing and use of sanitizers, wear masks in all public places, avoid non-essential public gatherings, and maintain the prescribed levels of physical distancing at all times.

“As a government, it is our responsibility to keep you informed and updated on all steps being taken to contain the pandemic. We will also continue to ask for your understanding and cooperation in these challenging times, as we provide updates and make adjustments to our guidelines and protocols. This period requires heightened levels of patience, sacrifice and understanding from all of us.”