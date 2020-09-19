Federal Government Bans Emirates Airline

Listen to article

The Nigerian government on Friday withdrew an earlier approval granted to Emirates Airline to conduct international flight operations in the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this in a post on Twitter on Friday, said the ban will become effective on Monday September 21, 2020.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had, in a memo earlier in September, included Emirates in the list of approved airlines for international flights for both Abuja and Lagos airports. But Sirika said the decision to reverse the approval was taken after a meeting of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 with European Union ambassadors on Friday.

Sirika also said there were discussions on the ban on Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.

“The PTF sub-committee met today with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’s situation was reviewed & they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st Sept. 2020,” he stated.