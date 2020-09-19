FG decries high incidences of early girl marriage in Ebonyi.

Listen to article

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has decried high incidences of early girl - child marriage in Ebonyi state and urged the state government to find ways of checkmating the incidence.

Tallen gave the advice on Friday in Abakliki during a courtesy call on Gov. David Umahi as part of her visit to the state to flag-off the national cooking gas and tree planting exercise.

The minister said that incidences of early girl-child marriage was high in several states of the country and noted that education was one of the ways to check the anomaly.

“We appeal to Ebonyi government to ensure that girls not only go to school but are retained to complete it, at least attain secondary school level.

“I am not saying that after secondary school they should go into marriage but they should be given opportunity to attend university and even up to masters degree level.

“Educating a man is just for himself but a woman is a mother, teacher and community leader.

“Every family can testify that the girls never abandon parents even at old age and so to enjoy old age, the girl –child should be educated,” she said.

She commended the Ebonyi government for its efforts in checking Visico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) noting that the establishment of the National Obstetrics and Fistula Centre in the state has been of tremendous assistance.

“We want to also commend you for domesticating the Childs Right Act but we need it to be implemented to ensure that no child will be on the streets, at home and no incidence of VVF.

“We also commend the state government for the appointment and election of women into governmental and political positions and the state is vastly developing due to this development,” he said.

Tallen said that the national cooking gas and tree planting exercise will enhance the well being of families and also aesthetics of the Ebonyi and beyond.

Governor David Umahi welcomed the minister to the state and lauded her for always being the pivot of implementing programmes which touch the lives of people at the grassroots.

Umahi represented by his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe said that Tallen visibly propagated the message of the Global System for Mobile- Communication as Minister of Science and Technology during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

“You should not worry over the distribution of the cooking gas as we will adopt the same policy used during the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives.

“We brought all the political parties together under the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to decide on the ways of sharing the palliatives and the items were equitably distributed among all the political parties in the state