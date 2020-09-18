Ebonyi denies plans to write "Junior WAEC" on Chalkboard.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government has described as false, the allegation from some media outlets that it was planning to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination questions on blackboards instead of the usual question papers.

Commissioner for Education, Dr Onyebuci Chima made this known while reacting to reports in some National Dailies which claimed that Ebonyi State Government had directed that BECE, popularly known as ‘Junior WAEC” examination questions are to be written on the blackboard with ‘chalks’ and ‘markers’ instead of standard typed question papers.

Dr Chima maintained that at no time did the state government contemplate using such an outdated method to conduct the examination and wondered where the reports emanated from.

He assured students that the exam which is scheduled to commence on Monday 21st September 2020 would follow the standard used in previous years.

Dr Chima appealed to students and parents to disregard negative publications about the BECE Exams, urging them to read hard to correctly answer their questions,

He also described as false reports that the Ministry of Education had collected registration fees ranging between N30, 000 – N500, 000 from private schools to register their students for 2020 BECE.

The Commissioner described the report as highly capricious, a blatant and malicious attempt to deface the good reputation of Ebonyi State Ministry of Education.

He recalled that the examination would have been written earlier in the year but was disrupted by the COVID-19 global pandemic..