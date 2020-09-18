Man battling kidney failure seeks N10m for transplant 

Listen to article

Emmanuel Eke, a Nigerian man and a father who is battling a kidney failure has appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid in raising N10 million for a kidney transplant in order for him to survive.

Eke, who hails from Umuoyima, Owerri, has been battling with the terminal disease for two years and has been on dialysis since 2018.

Medical experts have advised that the only solution to the problem is a kidney transplant which costs 10.8Million Naira, but,his immediate family and friends could only raise about 3Million Naira.

Over 7.8 Million is needed for the surgery to take place.

Emmanuel Eke and family

"We are begging spirited individuals to please come to the aid of our brother and friend. You can send your donation to him on account number 0006769469, Stanbic Bank. Emmanuel Eke can be reached on mobile telephone number 08038742242.

" Please note that at this point, one Kobo is an inch towards saving his life. In anticipation of your kind response, thank you and God's abundant blessings", Chris Okoro, brother of the patient said.

Eke is a graduate of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri. He is married, lives and worked in Kubwa, Abuja before he had complications with his kidney.