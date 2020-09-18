Baga: resettlement Committee traverses Monguno, Cross, Mile 4

Listen to article

A high-powered committee set up by Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has traversed Monguno, Cross, mile 4 and Baga. The committee is working assiduously towards safe and dignified resettlement of thousands of internally displaced persons living in different camps in Monguno and Maiduguri.

Zulum had on 31st August, 2020 inaugurated the committee under the leadership of Borno’s gallant Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice. Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

The committee has other top officials including the Honorable Commissioner Ministry of Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) Engr Mustapha Gubio, Engr Tijani Alkali Goni Commissioner for Water resources, Hon Sugun Mai mele Commissioner for LGs and Emirates Affairs, representatives of the Theatre Commander, representative of the Nigerian Navy, representative of the Nigerian Army, representative of the Police, representative of the NSCDC, Hon Haruna Kukawa Member representing Kukawa in the State Assembly, Alhaji Omar Idriss among others.

The committee arrived Baga town on Sunday, in company of Brig Gen A B Ishaq of the theatre Command operation Lafiya Dole, they were received by Brigade Commander, 19 task force brigade, Baga, Brigadier General UC Onyebuchi.

Chairman of the committee Barr Kaka Shehu while briefing the Brigade Commander in Baga, said they were in Baga town to assess the damages caused by Boko Haram insurgents on the town, and to equally have an interface with the military command in charge of Baga General area to see the possibilities of returning people back.

Recall that Governor Zulum after his visit to Baga on the 5th of August 2020 sent a letter to the Chief of Army Staff notifying him of the desire for the people to relocate back to Baga. The letter received the blessing of the military, hence we have taken up steps to relocate citizenry back to their ancestral homes.

Zulum while inaugurating the committee announced that the Chief of Army Staff has responded to the letter sent to him and assured the possibility of returning people back to Baga.

On behalf of Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Chairman of the committee has expressed appreciation to all the security establishment for their efforts in the fight against insurgency in Borno State.

The clearance of Flash Points and reconstruction of destroyed buildings have since began, over 20 trucks loaded with building materials such as cements, timber, Zinc etc were also conveyed.