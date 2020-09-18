INSECURITY:100 gunmen attack Sokoto communities, kill DPO, another

Listen to article

Suspected armed bandits numbering about 100 on Wednesday attacked Gidan Madi, headquarters of Tangaza Local Government Council of Sokoto state.

A Divisional Police Officer and another police officer were felled in the which residents said took place at about 10 pm on Wednesday night.

Police, however, differed on the time of the incident, which they said took place at about 1.30 am.

They were said to have shot sporadically before they invaded the Police Station where the DPO and one Inspector were killed.

ASP Muhammad A. Sadiq, the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Command, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

According to him: “There was an unwarranted armed banditry attack reported by DCO Gidan Madi Division, which reveals that at about 01:30am the Divisional Headquarters was attacked by a group of about 100 armed men dressed in army camouflage, as a result of an overwhelmingly heavy exchange of fire, the DPO, DSP Aliyu Bello and one Inspector Muhammad Abdullahi were shot dead, while one ASP Sani Abdullahi sustained injury on his leg.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje immediately led a team of Strategic Commanders comprising of DCP Operations, PMF Commander and Area Commanders to the scene of the incident, assessed the situation, convened an emergency meeting with the Sole Administrator, District Head, Heads of Sister Security Agencies including the Forward Operation Base Commander of the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders with a view to strengthening the security architecture of the area in order to forestall further attacks and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

“Meanwhile, the DCP in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department has commenced an investigation in earnest, while intelligence report is also being gathered for aerial support.”