Mrs. Obiano Congratulates Mayor of Brent London on assumption of his second term in office 

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Dr. Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme), has congratulated the Mayor of the London Borough of Brent, London UK, Councillor Ernest Ezeajughi on the occasion of his swearing-in for a second term in office September 14, 2020.

In a letter sent to the Mayor’s Office, Brent Civic Centre, Engineers Way, Wembley, Middlesex, HA9 0FJ., Mrs. Obiano commended His Worshipful, Councillor, Ernest Ezeajughi for the auspicious ceremony which she described as a recognition of his excellent stewardship and services to the Brent Council and community in the past one year.

Mrs Obiano congratulated Ezeajughi on behalf of the entire Anambra women, her NGO, CAFÉ and the less privileged especially persons living with Sickle Cell disorder in Anambra state.

Osodieme expressed no doubt that the confidence reposed in Ezeajughi by the Brent community evident in his latest swearing-in will be kept and surpassed by him. " I have no doubt that you would bear well the confidence reposed in you and surpass your record of achievement in the course of your second term service to the community. Congratulations and rest assured of our support and prayers for your success always".

It would be recalled that Mrs. Obiano was a Special Guest of Honour on 1st May, 2019, at Brent Council’s Annual General Meeting and Mayor Making Ceremony when Councillor Ernest Ezeajughi was invested as the new Mayor of Brent. Her NGO, CAFÉ was also one of the special charity organizations adopted by the Mayor for collaboration in the fight against Sickle Cell disorder on assumption of Office.

The Council observed that the second term swearing-in ceremony of the Mayor was delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic until 6pm on Monday when the event was held at the Brent Civic Centre, Wembley, London.