September 17, 2020 | General News

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode-Kayode To Sue Stella Dimoko Korkus For N2 Billion Over Alleged defamation Of Character If...........

Chief Femi Fani Kayode has threatend a law suite against Stella Dimoko and her blog, www.stelladimokokorkus.com over alleged defamation of character in her publication of October 16, 2020 with the title: "Femi Fani Kayode And Precious Chikwendu Part Ways Over Alleged Domestic Violence"

The publication according to his lawyers Ahmed Sani & Co. portrayed their client as a hypocite, wife-beater, cruel and a violent man.

Other allegations includes misrepresenting of the paternity of the triplet children of the couple.

