Federal Government unveils Nigeria at 60 anniversary logo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled Nigeria’s 60th anniversary logo. He pledged that his administration will continue to work towards greater inclusiveness.

NAN reports that the unveiling was held before the commencement of the 15th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari described the logo as a product of choice from Nigerians who participated in the selection process. The Nigerian leader noted that 60 years of independence calls for pomp and pageantry.

He, however, explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has also forced on the government and the country a low-keyed celebration.

“Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that will appropriately define the theme.

“Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I’m happy to let you know that the logo I will be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people.

“I’m informed that the selected option depicts our togetherness; a country of over 200 million people, whose natural talents, grits and passion glitter like the precious diamond we are”, Buhari said.