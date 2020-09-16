Oshiomhole, Ganduje, Yahaya Bello, el-Rufai affected by US visa ban: Report

Listen to article

Former governor of Edo State and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is among top Nigerians slammed with a visa ban by the United States Government on Monday.

A famous online news platform Sharareporters also listed Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, among those affected by the latest US sanction, it was gathered.

According to the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna on the other hand had his own visa ban extended.

He has been banned from entering the US since 2010 over a graft case. Oshiomhole, Ganduje, Bello and El-Rufai

The online news portal, citing unnamed US officials, further reports that more Nigerian politicians may be included on the visa ban list after this Saturday's Edo governorship election if they are involved in electoral malpractice.

Those affected by the latest visa ban are said to have received notification by e-mail and/or text messages.

The US Department of State, through its spokesman, Morgan Ortagus, had announced in a statement on Monday a visa ban on unnamed Nigerian politicians for undermining democracy in the country.

It read: “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections.

“Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

“These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people.

“This decision reflects the Department of State's commitment to working with the Nigerian Government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights.”