The best exercises to manage diabetes and lower blood sugar

The best exercises for diabetes include any type of moderate physical activity, such as walking, gardening, or playing tennis.

If you have diabetes or may be at risk, it’s important to get about 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week, as it can help lower blood sugar levels.

Make sure you talk with your doctor to learn how to exercise safely with diabetes, especially if you have type 1, which may come with more health risks.

This article was reviewed by Jason R. McKnight, MD, MS, a family-medicine physician and clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Exercise and physical activity are extremely beneficial for overall health. And if you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes , or may be at risk, the benefits are quite useful.

“Regular exercise is especially important for those living with diabetes,” says Alex Li , MD, an internal medicine specialist in Los Angeles.

But exercise can also present some complications for people with diabetes. Here’s how to create a safe, effective workout routine if you have diabetes. Why exercise is important for people with diabetes

The American College of Sports Medicine and the American Diabetes Association both agree that exercise is “critical for optimal health” in individuals with diabetes.

When you exercise, your body burns glucose , or blood sugar, for fuel. This helps lower your blood sugar levels. As you exercise more, this effect is amplified over time, which leads to a decrease in insulin resistance. It’s important to reduce insulin resistance, as it is what causes type 2 diabetes.

Regular exercise can also help you build muscle and decrease fat, both of which boost your body’s ability to use insulin. In general, people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes benefit from becoming more sensitive to insulin.

“In the short term, it can lower blood sugar, and in the long term, it can improve insulin sensitivity,” says Emory Hsu , MD, an endocrinologist with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California.

A 2019 scientific review published in Annals of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine found evidence that structured exercises — like engaging in an eight-week exercise class — can reduce insulin resistance for people with type 2 diabetes. The average participant saw their blood sugars drop by 5.12 points after intervention.

Moreover, a 2017 study published in the Journal of Jiroft University of Medical Sciences followed 28 women with type 2 diabetes for eight weeks. Fourteen participants did not exercise, while the other 14 did aerobic exercise ( cardio ) three times a week and resistance training twice a week. After eight weeks, the exercise group had lower blood sugar and less insulin resistance than the control group. How much exercise you need

People with diabetes, just like all other American adults , should aim to get 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, according to a 2016 position statement by the ADA.

“If you’re not exercising already, don’t let this number intimidate you,” Hsu says. “Any exercise is better than none, and you can start more slowly and ramp up.”

The ADA recommends that people with type 2 diabetes or who are at risk for the condition exercise daily and never let more than two days lapse without physical activity. Most types of physical activity can count as exercise, even gardening or walking .

“If you are walking, this means you should walk briskly enough to start breaking a sweat or start to feel like you need to breathe more rapidly,” Hsu says.

Other types of moderate exercise include: