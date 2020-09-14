Court Remands A Nigerian Porn Star, Colleagues For Sex Scene At Osun Grove 

Listen to article

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo today remanded a 27-years-old popular porn star, Tobilola Jolaoso popularly known as Tblack and his colleagues, Ladiva Aije, Juliet Semion, Ahmed Olasunkanmi, Adeniran Eritosin and Tunde Jimoh for recording sex scene at Osun Osogbo grove.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Idoko James told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 25th of July, 2020 at about 12:30pm at Osun-Osogbo shrine, Osogbo.

Idoko James said that the accused persons did act a drama or film which appeared on the face of it to bear pornographic pictures of young girls who were half naked and thereafter published and sent same for public consumption.

Inspector Idoko James spoke further that the accused persons at the Osun-Osogbo traditional and/or religious ground did an unlawful act, by acting a film thereafter published same with the knowledge that the same traditional ground or any other class of persons especially within Osun State will consider an insult to their religious belief.

He added that the accused persons on the 10th of September, 2020 at Ataoja Estate Police Station, Osogbo did willfully damaged the window louvers property of Nigeria Police Force.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 233, 517, 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against them. The Defense Counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo applied for bail of the accused persons in the most liberal terms.

The Prosecutor opposed the bail of the suspects stating that the act is an economic sabotage and a detriment to Osun State. He also added that the scene of the act is sacred to religion and might tarnish the image of the religion and if they are granted bail there will be breakdown of law and order of the State.

He added that the accused persons are not resident of Osun State also that one of them is a Cameroonian.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ishola Omisade remanded the accused persons in Ilesa correctional center till 17th of September, 2020 for ruling on bail.