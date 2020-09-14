Police arraigns driver for allegedly causing death of one Kabiru

Listen to article

A 29-years-old mini bus driver, Isiaka Adebayo has been arraigned by Osun State Police Command, Osogbo for alleged manslaughter.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 10th of September, 2020 at about 1:00pm at Aregbe Junction along Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo.

Inspector Akintunde Jacob said that the accused person in charge of an Unregistered Suzuki Carry Mini DYNA drove the bus in a manner which caused the death of one Mustapha Kabiru of No. 6 Fadililulahi area Osogbo.

The prosecutor added that the accused person drove the vehicle in the highway without drivers' license, vehicle license, Road worthiness, Insurance certificate and hackney stage carriage.

He told the court that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 27, 21(b), 142 and 139 of RTA Cap 548 of Laws of Nigeria, 2012.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to offence leveled against him. The Defense Counsel, Lukman Adeleke applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Ishola Omisade admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of N 500,000 with 1 surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned to 23rd of November, 2020 for hearing.