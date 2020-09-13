A Litany of Presidential Lapses

Listen to article

Knowing fully well Muhammadu Buhari’s well-merited reputation as an uneven dispenser of justice and irate mal-administrator; in a fit of irrational personal decision-making, I allowed myself to be seduced into believing that he had truly and sincerely become a “born again” democrat.

That was way back in 2014.

I am bashful to recall how in a series of public opinion articles between 2014 and 2015, I clenched my nose, shut-off my rational thinking faculties, and allowed myself to endorse him as the better of two bad candidates. This was with respect to his opponent, then incumbent and corruption-dismissive President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Driven by the Christian spirit of forgiveness which incidentally is the main focus of this Sunday’s Gospel readings in the Catholic Church, I was seduced into believing that years in the political wilderness had taught President Buhari a few lessons about the sanctity of life in general, and the ephemerality of power in particular.

With a humble mien and gentle disposition during the run-up to the 2015 Presidential Election, then Candidate Buhari appeared as a chastened man who had learnt his lessons. As a serial presidential election loser, I personally felt he had bitterly learnt that nepotism and selective application of justice never pay.

I was grossly mistaken. Not only had the man not learnt anything, indeed many people swear that he is incapable of learning, he fooled many people into returning him to power with an agenda radically different from what he was publicly espousing.

The very minute he was announced as the President-Elect of Nigeria, the real persona of Muhammadu Buhari hitherto camouflaged in borrowed robes of born-again democrat, resurfaced with a vengeance.

Beginning from the transition period, I issued a series of essays advising President Muhammadu Buhari to turn back from the misguided path he appeared so well poised to tread. There was no doubt in my mind that it would lead to failure and disastrous consequences for Nigeria.

But the President would not budge. And here we are. His Administration is openly regarded as the worst Nigerians have ever witnessed right from independence.

The truth of the matter is that the President does not care one bit, provided he achieves his sole overriding agenda which is simply to transform Nigeria from the Federal Republic of Nigeria into the so-called ‘Fulanic’ Republic of Nigeria.

In fairness to the Fulani, there are many Fulani who are as revulsed as other Nigerians are, with this turn of affairs.

That being said, here is a select litany of President Muhammadu Buhari’s selfish, agenda-driven administrative lapses which have placed Nigeria on the verge of becoming a failed state according to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who should know one when he sees one.

1. Buhari’s nepotistic policies intensified poverty in Nigeria. Under his watch Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world.

2. Buhari intensified Boko Haram terrorism in Nigeria by releasing, rehabilitating, and promoting the recycling of so-called repentant terrorists.

3. Buhari intensified Nigeria's internal and external debts.

4. Buhari’s nonchalance intensified Fulani expansionism in Nigeria.

5. Buhari’s permissive lapses intensified the killing of innocent Nigerians by land-thirsty Fulani.

6. Buhari intensified the flagrant disregard of the rule of law in Nigeria.

7. Buhari’s policies intensified the migration of non-Nigerian Fulanis into Nigeria to terrorize Nigerians.

8. Buhari intensified the use of the Nigerian Army to torture, terrorize and slaughter innocent Nigerians with their various operations like 'Crocodile Tears', 'Python Dance' etc.

9. Buhari’s permissiveness intensified gross electoral malpractice, electoral violence and the involvement of the military in elections in Nigeria.

10. Buhari's ineptitude intensified radical unemployment in Nigeria.

11. Buhari intensified nepotism in Nigeria.

12. Buhari intensified corruption in Nigeria with his repeated and ongoing attempts to steal land from aboriginal Nigerians for the exclusive use of Nigerian and non-Nigerian Fulani.

13. Buhari intensified the distribution of raw cash amounting to billions of Naira to Fulanis especially, and APC acolytes generally without accountability.

14. Buhari’s egregious maladministration intensified the rise of the cost of living in Nigeria.

15. Buhari intensified religious fanaticism and religious intolerance in Nigeria especially military crackdowns against Shiite contrarian-Muslims and Muslims hate actions against Christians or vice-versa if any.

16. Buhari intensified hypocritical conduct of Government officials by preaching one thing and doing the exact opposite.

17. Buhari intensified the use of propaganda in governance because his administration has no policy substance, is of no positive consequence, and has virtually nothing concrete to offer as improvement to people’s welfare.

18. Buhari’s aggressive posture intensified the perpetual harassment of patriotic speakers of the truth to power in Nigeria.

19. Buhari intensified the use of all the organs of the state including the coercive forces to promote, defend and propel the Fulani expansionist agenda seeking to expand Fulani hegemony in perpetuity over indigenous Nigerians.

20. Buhari intensified the flagrant disregard of meritocracy and healthy competition within all sectors of the Nigerian economy thereby ensuring that they cannot make progress.

21. Buhari abused the principle of the separation of powers in Nigeria by his selfish incursions against the Judiciary. He went in under the guise of fighting corruption, but his true intention was to stampede them into returning a favorable verdict for him at the Presidential Election tribunal, after a heavily rigged election.

I can add more lapses but for space constraints. The common denominator is that President Buhari is on an agenda driven mission to destroy Nigeria and transform it into something else, totally different from what Nigerians elected him to do.

I am hard pressed to identify one thing Buhari ameliorated in Nigeria. He has totally wasted Nigerians' time and occupied the official space in vain. To put it mildly, the Nigerian electorate who voted him to power have been scammed. This is not the time for political correctness. This is the time to speak truth to power, and say things the way they really are.

It is said that by their fruits you shall know them. Buhari's administrative fruits are particularly odious and remarkably otiose.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy initiatives and otiose actions suggest an over-zealous undertaker with a singular mission to kill and bury Nigeria as we know it today and replace it with a Fulanic Empire, made in his own image and liking.

The latest manifestation of that misguided mission is the Executive sponsored Water Resources Bill currently floating around in the national assembly which seeks to nationalize Nigeria’s waterways thereby destroying Nigeria’s Federalism.

If Nigerians have any sense of destiny left, they should decisively deny President Buhari that luxury by rejecting anything that seeks to centralize power at the center, where it will be abused by this or any future President, in favor of a particular ethnic group, not the least, the Fulani.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.