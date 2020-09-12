Pogba Doubtful For Manchester United Clash Against Crystal Palace

Listen to article

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unlikely to be available for selection when the Red Devils begin their 2020/2021 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19.

The former Juventus star opted out of France's Uefa Nations League double header last week after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Pogba has returned to training but he is not sure he will be ready for Crystal Palace.

"Paul's lost out on a few sessions because of the virus," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"He is quick to get fit and hopefully he'll be ready for next weekend. I am not 100% sure though."

Pogba missed much of last season due to injury, but he returned after the Premier League restart to play a key role alongside Bruno Fernandes to help Manchester United to a third place finish.